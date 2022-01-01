Pearl's
Woodfired Pizza + Shellfish + Natural Wine
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
133 N. Limestone • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
133 N. Limestone
Lexington KY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bluegrass tavern
Bourbon bar
Ghost Chicken Lexington
Come in and enjoy!
Limestone Blue
Come in and enjoy!
Zim's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!