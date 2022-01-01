Go
Pearl's

Woodfired Pizza + Shellfish + Natural Wine

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

133 N. Limestone • $$

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie$8.00
choice of bagel and spread w. dressed greens, sprouts, cucumber, avocado,
pickled red onion
Side of Ranch Dressing$1.00
Salted$2.00
Breadstick$8.00
w. marinara and ranch
Steak Egg & Cheese$10.00
w. County Club smoked beef Brisket, local egg, garlic mayo and your choice of Swiss, American, or Cheddar
Vegan Caesar Salad$9.00
w. mixed bitter greens, red onion, crouton, house caesar dressing, nooch (VG)
Hellbabe$19.00
Tomato sauce, low mozz, fresh mozz, salami picante, red onion, pepperoncini, parm, hot honey
Everything$2.00
Bacon Egg & Cheese$8.00
w. Broadbent bacon, local egg, garlic mayo and your choice of Swiss, American, or Cheddar
Old No. 1$14.00
Tomato sauce, low mozz, fresh mozz, parm, CA olive oil and basil.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

133 N. Limestone

Lexington KY

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
