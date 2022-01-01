Go
Bagels
Bakeries

Pearl's Bagels & Bakery

16 Picotte Drive

Albany, NY 12208

Popular Items

Brunch Box XL$44.00
8 assorted Bagels, 3 Challah Rolls (Plain, Sesame, Everything), and choice of 6 Challah Pockets
Housemade Cream Cheese (Half Pint)$4.50
Half pints available in Plain, Vegetable, Scallion, Honey Walnut, Jalapeno, Dill, Roasted Red Pepper, Dill & Carrot, Catsmo Lox, Tofutti (vegan $5), Tofutti Vegetable (vegan $6)
Bagels
Available in Plain, Everything, Sesame, Poppyseed, Garlic, Onion, Pumpernickel, Salt, Cinnamon Raisin, Everything Pumpernickel
Assorted Challah Box$28.00
Two Plain, Everything, and Sesame Challah Rolls and your choice of 4 Challah Pockets
Assorted Flavor Rugelach Box
Assorted Challah Pocket Box$24.00
Includes 6 Pockets: Your choice or try one of each! Flavors available are Nutella, Nutella & Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter & Raspberry Jam, Peanut Butter & Marshmallow, Sprinkle, and Cinnamon Brown Sugar
Brunch Box$24.00
6 assorted Bagels, 3 Challah Rolls (plain, Sesame, Everything), and choice of 2 Challah Pockets
Small Sweet Box$16.00
2 Chocolate Chip Cookies, 1 Nutella & Peanut Butter Brownies, and 4 assorted Rugelach
Lox Box$39.00
6 assorted Bagels, pint of Plain Cream Cheese, containers of fresh Dill, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Capers, and a quarter pound of Catsmo Lox
Single Flavor Half Dozen Rugelach Box$9.00
All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

16 Picotte Drive, Albany NY 12208

