Go
Toast

The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar

Southern hospitality with city sophistication. Welcome to The Pearl at South Bay, a contemporary seafood grill and raw bar coming to District Avenue at South Bay!

20b District Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken$24.00
Herb Roasted Chicken Served over Mashed Potatoes with Fresh Seasonal Veggies and topped with Lemon Cream Sauce
New England Clam Chowder$6.00
See full menu

Location

20b District Ave

Dorchester MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JP Licks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victoria's Diner

No reviews yet

Boston's Biggest & Best Diner Since 1949!!

Flying Embers Boston

No reviews yet

California company launching a local Boston Taproom, Brewery and Social Club specializing in Hard Kombucha, Experimental Beer, and Hard Seltzers. A space for artists collaboration, live music and immersive art. Come enjoy indoor and outdoor seating!
Est. in 2016. Flying Embers was born in Ojai, CA during a massive wildfire that threatened our homes and our brewery. We donate a portion of our proceeds to firefighter and first responders out of respect for their service to our community.

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit294suffolk@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston