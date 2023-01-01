Pecas y Algo Mas - 4420 Greenpoint Ave
Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
4420 Greenpoint Ave, Sunnyside NY 11104
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Lowery Bar & Kitchen - 43-02 43rd Ave
No Reviews
43-02 43rd Ave Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurant