Pecking House

Pecking House is a pun on a longstanding Chinese dining institution in Fresh Meadows, NY called Peking House. The restaurant was forced to close during the COVID pandemic and is now being relaunched as a takeout/delivery only operation selling hot chili fried chicken dinners under the leadership of a fine dining chef.
274 Hall St

Popular Items

Orange Pepper Wet Wings$12.00
Crispy chicken wings with citrus butter sauce and hot paprika
Oyster (Mushroom) Po' Boy$12.00
Cornmeal and buttermilk battered oyster mushrooms fried crispy and served on toasted french bread with lettuce, tomatoes, housemade green peppercorn tartar sauce and Pecking House hot sauce
Peanut Butter Pudding with Chocolate Ganache$6.00
Peanut butter pudding with candied nuts, cacao nibs, kettle corn
Chili Wings (4pcs)$15.00
4 buttermilk brined chicken wings brushed with Pecking House's Signature Tianjin Chili and Szechuan Peppercorn Chili Sauce
Naked Fried Chicken Meal (3 Piece)$35.00
3 Pieces of Fried Chicken dusted with white pepper and five spice, 1 Mashed Potatoes with Duck Heart Gravy, 1 Roasted broccoli with smoked almond romesco, 1 Butter Bean Salad with Sesame and Cilantro
Chili Fried Chicken Meal (2 Piece Meal)$23.00
Mix of white and dark meat with choice of 2 seasonal sides
Chicken Sandwich #14$14.00
Buttermilk-brined chicken breast, fried crispy, glazed with dark soy caramel, served on a brioche bun with pineapple jam and charred cabbage
Chili Fried Chicken Meal (3 Piece)$35.00
3 Pieces of Fried Chicken brushed with Pecking House's Signature Tianjin Chili and Szechuan Peppercorn Chili Sauce, 1 Mashed Potatoes with Duck Heart Gravy, 1 Roasted Broccoli with Smoked Almond Romesco, 1 Butter Bean Salad with Sesame and Cilantro
Salt & Pepper Duck Drummettes$18.00
Confit duck drumsticks, pan seared and topped with pickled jalepenos, fried garlic and cilantro
Green Garlic Ranch$2.00
Housemade ranch with garlic chives - perfect accompaniment to our chili chicken!
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

