Pecking House
Pecking House is a pun on a longstanding Chinese dining institution in Fresh Meadows, NY called Peking House. The restaurant was forced to close during the COVID pandemic and is now being relaunched as a takeout/delivery only operation selling hot chili fried chicken dinners under the leadership of a fine dining chef.
Limited quantities available. First come first serve.
274 Hall St
Popular Items
Location
274 Hall St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brooklyn Public House
Everyone's favorite neighborhood pub located in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Currently open for indoor dining, delivery and curbside pick up.
Putnam's Pub
Open daily from 12pm-11pm and Brunch Saturday & Sunday 11am-3.30pm.
Putnam’s Pub has been a go-to destination in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn for 9 years, earning a reputation for high quality food and cocktails with a chill neighborhood vibe.
Rosalu Diner/
Rosalu Diner is modern take on a classic diner, located in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. We use market fresh and organic ingredients. .
Come in and enjoy!! Please wear a mask!
Dinner Party
A nightly dinner party in Fort Greene, serving simple California cooking.