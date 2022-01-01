Go
Toast

Peckish

We sell traditional buffalo style wings with over 20 different sauces to choose from, as well as a variety of fried sides and desserts.

1320 College Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 Tender Meal$11.75
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Student WING Special$11.00
See full menu

Location

1320 College Ave.

Boulder CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scrooge Maki

No reviews yet

Welcome to Scrooge Maki!

The Waffle Lab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder

No reviews yet

Brasserie Boulder: French Classics Takeout
Cafe Aion: Spanish inspired
Lil Bub's Family-sized Takeout

Scrooge Maki POS (1)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston