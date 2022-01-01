Go
Peculiar Kitchen

Asian inspired menu with ramen bowl staples, while including our love for for keeping things fresh and new. Stay tuned for updates to come!

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

307 Penn Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1017 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Belly Bao$10.00
Hoisin BBQ glaze, citrus braised pork, Peculiar pickles, pickled red onion
Bap Nuong$6.00
Vietnamese grilled street corn, sriracha soy mayo, crushed peanuts, scallion, cotija, lime
Pork Belly Shoyu Ramen$15.00
Slow roasted pork belly, pork bone & soy broth, dashi, slow poached egg, radish, scallion, noodles, narutomaki
Sichuan Pork Cheek Noodles$16.50
Noodles, braised Berkshire cheeks, scallion, peanuts, sesame seeds, fried garlic, sichuan chili oil, black vinegar, bourbon barrel aged soy, charred napa
Peculiar Fried Chicken$12.00
Southern fried in Gluten free rice flour, hand breaded chicken tenderloins w/ choice of sauce
Shrimp Yaki Udon$16.50
Stir fried udon noodles, cilantro lime shrimp, roasted corn, 3rd Kingdom Mushrooms, edamame, scallion, carrot, w/ hoisin ginger garlic sauce
Kimchi Brisket Bombs$11.50
Panko breaded fried rice balls of kimchi, vegetables & braised brisket, spiced w/ maple smoked soy, ginger & fried garlic, w/ more kimchi on the side & kimchi mayo
Crab Rangoon Dip$12.00
Cream cheese dip w/ maple smoked soy, ginger & garlic, Kani crab, toasted sesame, bruleed smoked cheddar, warm soft pretzels
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

307 Penn Ave

Scranton PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

