Go
Toast

Pedal Haus Brewery

Award winning, locally owned/independent brewpub featuring handcrafted European-style beers, American gastropub menu and large patio and outside bar.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

95 W Boston St • $$

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)

Popular Items

1 lb of Wings$15.00
1 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings
Piled High Nachos$13.00
queso, pico de gallo, grilled corn, black beans, fresh jalapenos, sour cream, radish, cilantro
1 lb of Cauliflower Wings *Vegan$9.00
1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.00
Lightly tempura battered and fried Atlantic cod fillets, tartar, lemon. Add an extra piece of fish for only $3
Haus Mac 'N' Cheese$12.00
white cheddar, beer cheese, cavatappi pasta, herbs
Smashed Guacamole & Haus Salsa$12.00
Rough chopped avocado, red onion, cortina cheese, roasted pepitas, jalapeño
1/2 lb of Wings$10.00
1/2 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings
Classic Cheese Burger$15.00
topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2
Kale & Brussels Salad$15.00
shredded tuscan kale & brussels sprouts, smoked chicken, marcona almonds, feta, red grapes, roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette [GF]
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

95 W Boston St

Chandler AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Even Stevens Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Proudly serving the following craft partners: Peixoto Coffee, Cotton Country Jams, Bread Basket, Santan Brewing, Papago Brewing, Huss Brewing, Infinite Monkey Theorum, Double L Ranch Meats, City Cakes Bakery and Stoneground Bakery.

BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant

No reviews yet

BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant is an unequivocally equal parts wine bar and conversational destination.

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

No reviews yet

We’re steeped in tradition but we’re not bound by it. Our goal is to bring the best of the vibrant Dublin pub scene to Chandler, AZ. That means a memorable experience for everyone with the best food, drink, music and banter.

The Perch

No reviews yet

An outdoor hideaway pub and brewery in the heart of Downtown Chandler that doubles as an exotic bird rescue. An almost mystical garden-like atmosphere at ground level as well as a brand new, expanded roof top featuring live music Thursday through Sunday. 30 beers on tap, delicious craft cocktails, and food that will make your mouth water. Come in and try our Brick Oven Tamale or one of our hand-crafted pizzas. Not hungry? Grab a beer flight and get a taste of what Brewmaster Bucky is all about. Don't forget to take a growler of your favorite beer home!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston