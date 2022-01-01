Pedal Haus Brewery
Award winning, locally owned/independent brewpub featuring handcrafted European-style beers, American gastropub menu and a covered patio with a rooftop bar.
214 E Roosevelt St
Location
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
