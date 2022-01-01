Go
Toast

Pedal Haus Brewery

Award winning, locally owned/independent brewpub featuring handcrafted European-style beers, American gastropub menu and a covered patio with a rooftop bar.

214 E Roosevelt St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

214 E Roosevelt St

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Breakfast Bitch AZ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Angels Trumpet Ale House

No reviews yet

Downtown Phoenix' original gastropub. Committed to craft beer and its fans since 2012.

Paz Taqueria y Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Freak Brothers Pizza

No reviews yet

High vibe pizza. Vegan & Gluten-Free friendly. Located inside The Churchill in downtown Phoenix. Pickup window off Garfield, just east of 1st Street.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston