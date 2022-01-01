Go
Toast

Pedal Pushers Cafe

Great selection of burger, bowls, baskets, and salads. Many gluten-friendly and vegetarian options. Locally-sourced items as much as possible.

121 Parkway Ave N • $$

Avg 4.6 (1159 reviews)

Popular Items

chicken strips$6.00
includes fries, baby carrots & apple juice box
grilled fish tacos$13.00
blackened tilapia fillets on flour tortillas topped with chipotle mayo, queso fresco, lettuce, and black bean corn salsa
california burger$12.00
1/3 lb grilled ground beef topped with american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles on a brioche bun
blackened chicken grain bowl$12.00
blackened chicken breast with black bean corn salsa and crumbled queso fresco served on a bed of quinoa and vegetable rice pilaf, drizzled with poblano avocado ranch sauce
korean style pork bowl$15.00
smoked & cured pork loin with gochujang served on korean spiced quinoa-rice pilaf & roasted zucchini, brussel sprouts, red peppers, green beans, carrots, mushrooms topped with pickled radishes & kimchi
pulled pork & slaw$13.00
slow roasted bbq pulled pork topped with aged cheddar cheese & creamy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun
chicken strips & fries$11.00
hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders served with fresh-cut french fries with choice of dipping sauce
bacon, cheddar, ranch burger$12.00
1/3 lb grilled ground beef topped with apple-wood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce & ranch dressing on a brioche bun
white cheddar cheese curds$9.00
breaded curds (WW Homestead Dairy -Waukon, IA) fried to a golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
milkshakes$6.00
vanilla, chocolate or strawberry topped with whipped cream & cherry
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

121 Parkway Ave N

Lanesboro MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Root River Unwined

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

JUNIPER'S

No reviews yet

Elevated fast casual concept

On The Crunchy Side

No reviews yet

A place for friends to meet!

Genesis Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thank you for visit us, and come back again.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston