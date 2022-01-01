Go
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street

Cold-pressed juice, Smoothies, organic espresso with house-made almond mylk lattes, nut butters, and more!

999 State Street

Popular Items

NEWtella Smoothie 🍫🙈$8.50
our house made Newtella made with organic cacao and hazelnuts, our house made organic cashew mylk, banana and Durham Sugar house maple syrup. So good!
The Fat Tire$8.50
Kale, organic almond mylk, store made almond butter, banana,
local male syrup
Century 🚲$12.00
Chocolate Banana Bowl with coconut milk, banana, cocao and peanut butter toped with chocolate chips, granola, banana and peanut butter
Homemade Mocha Latte☕🍫$5.00
Organic espresso with our house made almond mylk, organic cacao and coconut sugar
The Bunny Hop 🚲🐇$8.50
Carrot, ginger, turmeric, banana, apple, lemon, coconut mylk, dates
Acai you at the finish line 🏁🚲$8.50
Acai, mango, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice
Dragon today 🚲🐉$8.50
Pitaya (dragon fruit), stevia lemonade, banana, strawberries, raspberries, coconut milk
Make your own bowl$12.00
pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!
Healthy Green Juice 🌿🍋$8.00
Kale, , cucumber, celery green apple, lemon, ginger
The Airline Trail🚴🍫$8.50
For chocolate peanut butter lovers! Homemade almond mylk, peanut butter, cacao, banana and maple syrup.
Location

999 State Street

New Haven CT

Sunday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

