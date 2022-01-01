Go
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street

Come in and enjoy!

284 York Street

Popular Items

Midnight 🕛 Ride$8.50
Our cold pressed Apple Juice with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and activated charcoal
The Fat Tire$8.50
Kale, organic almond mylk, store made almond butter, banana,
local male syrup
The Bunny Hop 🚲🐇$8.50
Carrot, ginger, turmeric, banana, apple, lemon, coconut mylk, dates
Mountain Biker 🏞🚲$8.50
Organic cocao, organic store made - almond mylk, organic store-made allmond butter banana, local maple syrup,
Acai you at the finish line 🏁🚲$8.50
Acai, mango, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, maple syrup
Almond Round$4.50
Vegan and Gluten Free
Almond Butter, almonds, cocoa, oats, maple syrup
Beet you up the hill 🚲🍑$8.50
Beet, pear, ginger, lemon, organic store made almond mylk, peaches, syrup
Make your own bowl$12.00
pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!
NEWtella Smoothie 🍫🙈$8.50
our house made Newtella made with organic cacao and hazelnuts, our house made organic cashew mylk, banana and Durham Sugar house maple syrup. So good!
Bottle Return ♻🍾-$0.50
See full menu

Location

284 York Street

New Haven CT

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

