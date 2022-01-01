Go
Pedro’s del Este

Join us for craft cocktails and delightful Spanish and Cuban-influenced dining.

212 Walnut Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tacos Semanal$12.00
weekly chef-created taco
Gambas Al Ajo$16.00
prawns, white wine, preserved lemon, sherry, toasted sourdough
Braised Beef Empanadas$12.00
Tlayuda$10.00
green chile chicken, red beans, pepperjack, cotija, pickled onions, radish
Chimi Skirt Steak$13.00
roasted radish, cilantro chimichurri, cotija, pepitas, pickled onion
Citrus Salad$7.00
arugula, citrus-honey vinaigrette, pistachios, cotija
Sopes Rancheros$12.00
Sticky Wings$15.00
local honey, lime, herbs, toasted garlic, umami
Saffron Cauliflower$10.00
preserved lemon aioli, mint, pistachios, fresno chilies
Guacamole$10.00
roasted jalapeno, cotija, radish, lime, house chips
Location

212 Walnut Street

Hudson WI

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am
