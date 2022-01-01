Go
Toast

Peegeos

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

525 High Lake Rd • $$

Avg 4 (248 reviews)

Popular Items

16" MTO Pizza$15.99
Ranch$0.50
Cheese Bread$8.99
Mikes Sicilian Pizza$21.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.99
Wings 10$14.99
14" MTO Pizza$13.99
Bread Sticks$9.99
Calzone$8.49
Sloppy Larry$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

525 High Lake Rd

Traverse City MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GJ's Pizza & Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Mesa Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Table 12 Coffee House and Christian Book Store

No reviews yet

Proudly serving Espresso Bay brand coffee on the corner of Garfield and S. Airport inside the Grand Traverse House of Prayer.
Full Coffee Bar and Christian Book Store.

BC Pizza of Traverse City

No reviews yet

Curbside Pickup - please provide vehicle make and color.
Contact free delivery available - please leave any special instructions.
Thank you for your patience and your continued business.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston