Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen

Peekaboo Kitchen was created by four friends and long time veterans of Best Friends Animal Society to introduce great vegetarian food to southern Utah.
Artisanal wood fired pizza, Impossible and Beyond Meat burgers, hot sandwiches, entrees, salads, extraordinary homemade desserts, beer, wine, full bar.

PIZZA

233 W Center St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1747 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Salad$15.00
Mixed greens,pico de gallo,cojita cheese, grape heirloom tomato,fresh avocado ,topped with crispy tortilla chips GF and VO option available
Lone Ranger$16.00
Pomodoro sauce, Italian sausage and mozzarella
Something Special$17.00
House made basil pesto,oven roasted tomatoes,kalamata olives, & artichokes
Hot Mess$18.00
Pomodora sauce,vegan italian sausage, sweet drop, shisito and serrano peppers, chevre, smoked gouda,drizzled with bourbon reduction.
The Grand$19.00
Topped with Guinness cheddar, sauteed jalpenos, seared tomato,crispy onions strings and drizzled with black pepper aioli
Peekaboo Pear$17.00
Fresh sage, fresh pear,mozzarella and topped with fresh arugula,mozzarella
Vegan Carrot Cake$8.00
Vegan
Garlic Parm Bombs$9.00
Dough bites,garlic,parm, vegan option
West World$17.00
Pomodoro sauce, wild mushrooms marinated in tarragon white wine topped with mozzarella
Margarita$14.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil,mozzarella,drizzled with olive oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

233 W Center St

Kanab UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

