Peekskill Brewery

Brewery and Full-service Restaurant located on the Peekskill Riverfront District

47 s Water st

Popular Items

Beyond Burger$18.95
American "Cheese" Substitute, LTO, Vegan Special Sauce, Vegan Bun, Handcut Fries
Kale Caesar Salad$10.95
Kale, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Traditional Cheese Pizza$13.95
Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Pepperoni Pizza$14.95
Pepperoni Cups, Mike's Hot Honey
Abandoned Trail 4-pack$18.00
16 oz / 5.3 % ABV
Enchantingly Roasty Porter with a clean finish. Perfect on a cold day.
Wings$16.95
Served with Ranch, Celery, Carrots
Veggie Empanadas$12.95
Traditional Stuffed Hand Pie, Zucchini, Peppers, Onion, Squash
Brew Burger$18.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, LTO, Garlic Aioli, Brioche, Handcut Fries
Sausage & Peppers Pizza$14.95
Sausage Crumble, Red & Green Peppers
Location

47 s Water st

Peekskill NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
