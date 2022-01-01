Peekskill restaurants you'll love

Go
Peekskill restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Peekskill

Peekskill's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Peekskill restaurants

Birdsall House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Birdsall House

970 Main St, Peekskill

Avg 4.2 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac n cheese$15.00
Fontina, Cheddar, Orechiette, Apple-wood Smoke Bacon Bits
Burger$15.50
1/2 Pound Brisket Blend, Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries
(LTOP) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Butter Pickles available upon request
Beyond Burger$17.50
Plant-Based Burger, NON GMO, Gluten and Soy Free
More about Birdsall House
The Central image

 

The Central

300 Railroad ave, Peekskill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte
Our exquisite espresso with steamed milk, topped with a bit of thick foam. Delicious!
Ham and Brie Press$14.00
Spanish Ham, Arugula, Honey Crisp Apple, Hot Honey Dijon Drizzle
Mocha Latte
A latte with our fabulous mocha sauce...a cholate delight!
More about The Central
Gleason's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Gleason's

911 South st, Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage & Rabe$19.00
Pork sausage, broccoli rabe, Parmesan
For Cheese!$17.00
Mozzarella, fontina, ricotta, Parmesan
Crispy Calamari$14.00
Choice of sweet Thai chili or marinara sauce
More about Gleason's
River Outpost Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

River Outpost Brewery

5 John Walsh Blvd, Peekskill

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheese$16.00
shredded mozzarella | tomato sauce | parmigiano
Irish Nachos$16.48
waffle fries | beer cheese | bacon | sour cream | pickled jalapeños | scallions
Burger$16.48
American cheese | special sauce | lettuce | onions | pickles | fries
More about River Outpost Brewery
Pink Iguana image

 

Pink Iguana

21 S Division Street, Peekskill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pink Iguana
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

NY Firehouse Grille

63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kickin Chicken$12.00
A spicy breaded chicken cutlet with bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, bell peppers and chipotle mayo served on a brioche roll.
Fried Pickles$7.00
This down south favorite is served hot and crispy with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
French Dip$15.00
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak on a garlic wedge topped with Swiss cheese and served with au jus dipping sauce.
More about NY Firehouse Grille
Peekskill Brewery image

 

Peekskill Brewery

47 s Water st, Peekskill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Warm Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.95
Parmesan Cheese, Tortilla Chips
Soft Pretzel$8.95
Butter, Kosher Salt, Valley Life Beer Mustard
Wings$16.95
Served with Ranch, Celery, Carrots
More about Peekskill Brewery
RameNesque image

 

RameNesque

1008 Main St, Peekskill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bulgogi Beef Donburi$19.50
Marinated Korean Bulgogi made from Rib Eye.
Tom Yum Ramen$15.75
TomYum ramen is fiery and tangy with a hint of lemongrass. Choose your topping: Pork, Chicken or Tofu.
Dan Dan Ramen$16.75
Dan Dan ramen is spicy broth noodle soup made with spicy bean paste and sesame paste. Topped with spiced ground chicken.
More about RameNesque
Main pic

 

Peekskill Smokehouse

15 N. Division Street, Peekskill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Peekskill Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

 

Division Street Grill

26 N Division Street, Peekskill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Division Street Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Peekskill

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Sliders

Pretzels

Map

More near Peekskill to explore

Mount Kisco

No reviews yet

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston