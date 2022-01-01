Peekskill restaurants you'll love
Peekskill's top cuisines
Must-try Peekskill restaurants
More about Birdsall House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Birdsall House
970 Main St, Peekskill
|Popular items
|Mac n cheese
|$15.00
Fontina, Cheddar, Orechiette, Apple-wood Smoke Bacon Bits
|Burger
|$15.50
1/2 Pound Brisket Blend, Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries
(LTOP) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Butter Pickles available upon request
|Beyond Burger
|$17.50
Plant-Based Burger, NON GMO, Gluten and Soy Free
More about The Central
The Central
300 Railroad ave, Peekskill
|Popular items
|Latte
Our exquisite espresso with steamed milk, topped with a bit of thick foam. Delicious!
|Ham and Brie Press
|$14.00
Spanish Ham, Arugula, Honey Crisp Apple, Hot Honey Dijon Drizzle
|Mocha Latte
A latte with our fabulous mocha sauce...a cholate delight!
More about Gleason's
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Gleason's
911 South st, Peekskill
|Popular items
|Sausage & Rabe
|$19.00
Pork sausage, broccoli rabe, Parmesan
|For Cheese!
|$17.00
Mozzarella, fontina, ricotta, Parmesan
|Crispy Calamari
|$14.00
Choice of sweet Thai chili or marinara sauce
More about River Outpost Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
River Outpost Brewery
5 John Walsh Blvd, Peekskill
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
shredded mozzarella | tomato sauce | parmigiano
|Irish Nachos
|$16.48
waffle fries | beer cheese | bacon | sour cream | pickled jalapeños | scallions
|Burger
|$16.48
American cheese | special sauce | lettuce | onions | pickles | fries
More about NY Firehouse Grille
FRENCH FRIES
NY Firehouse Grille
63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill
|Popular items
|Kickin Chicken
|$12.00
A spicy breaded chicken cutlet with bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, bell peppers and chipotle mayo served on a brioche roll.
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
This down south favorite is served hot and crispy with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
|French Dip
|$15.00
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak on a garlic wedge topped with Swiss cheese and served with au jus dipping sauce.
More about Peekskill Brewery
Peekskill Brewery
47 s Water st, Peekskill
|Popular items
|Warm Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$15.95
Parmesan Cheese, Tortilla Chips
|Soft Pretzel
|$8.95
Butter, Kosher Salt, Valley Life Beer Mustard
|Wings
|$16.95
Served with Ranch, Celery, Carrots
More about RameNesque
RameNesque
1008 Main St, Peekskill
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Beef Donburi
|$19.50
Marinated Korean Bulgogi made from Rib Eye.
|Tom Yum Ramen
|$15.75
TomYum ramen is fiery and tangy with a hint of lemongrass. Choose your topping: Pork, Chicken or Tofu.
|Dan Dan Ramen
|$16.75
Dan Dan ramen is spicy broth noodle soup made with spicy bean paste and sesame paste. Topped with spiced ground chicken.
More about Peekskill Smokehouse
Peekskill Smokehouse
15 N. Division Street, Peekskill
More about Division Street Grill
Division Street Grill
26 N Division Street, Peekskill