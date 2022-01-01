Peekskill American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Peekskill
More about Birdsall House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Birdsall House
970 Main St, Peekskill
|Popular items
|Mac n cheese
|$15.00
Fontina, Cheddar, Orechiette, Apple-wood Smoke Bacon Bits
|Burger
|$15.50
1/2 Pound Brisket Blend, Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries
(LTOP) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Butter Pickles available upon request
|Beyond Burger
|$17.50
Plant-Based Burger, NON GMO, Gluten and Soy Free
More about River Outpost Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
River Outpost Brewery
5 John Walsh Blvd, Peekskill
|Popular items
|Irish Nachos
|$16.48
waffle fries | beer cheese | bacon | sour cream | pickled jalapeños | scallions
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
shredded mozzarella | tomato sauce | parmigiano
|Burger
|$16.48
American cheese | special sauce | lettuce | onions | pickles | fries
More about NY Firehouse Grille
FRENCH FRIES
NY Firehouse Grille
63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$15.00
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak on a garlic wedge topped with Swiss cheese and served with au jus dipping sauce.
|Santa Fe Wrap
|$16.00
Blackened chicken in a tortilla wrap with cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, grilled corn and avocado ranch dressing.
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
This down south favorite is served hot and crispy with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.