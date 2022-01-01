Peekskill American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Peekskill

Birdsall House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Birdsall House

970 Main St, Peekskill

Avg 4.2 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac n cheese$15.00
Fontina, Cheddar, Orechiette, Apple-wood Smoke Bacon Bits
Burger$15.50
1/2 Pound Brisket Blend, Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries
(LTOP) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Butter Pickles available upon request
Beyond Burger$17.50
Plant-Based Burger, NON GMO, Gluten and Soy Free
More about Birdsall House
River Outpost Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

River Outpost Brewery

5 John Walsh Blvd, Peekskill

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Irish Nachos$16.48
waffle fries | beer cheese | bacon | sour cream | pickled jalapeños | scallions
Classic Cheese$16.00
shredded mozzarella | tomato sauce | parmigiano
Burger$16.48
American cheese | special sauce | lettuce | onions | pickles | fries
More about River Outpost Brewery
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

NY Firehouse Grille

63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$15.00
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak on a garlic wedge topped with Swiss cheese and served with au jus dipping sauce.
Santa Fe Wrap$16.00
Blackened chicken in a tortilla wrap with cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, grilled corn and avocado ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles$7.00
This down south favorite is served hot and crispy with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
More about NY Firehouse Grille

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Map

