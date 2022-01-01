Brisket in Peekskill
Peekskill restaurants that serve brisket
NY Firehouse Grille
63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill
|Beef Brisket Sand
|$15.00
Smoked and slow roasted until tender, piled high on a toasted roll with au jus on the side.
|Beef Brisket Ent
|$19.00
Served with coleslaw and french fries.
|Brisket Tacos
|$16.00
Pulled brisket finished in pomegranate juice with pickled red onion, queso fresco and sriracha with a hint of lime and topped with cilantro.
Birdsall House
970 Main St, Peekskill
|Bowl Smoked Brisket Chili
|$12.00
Smoked Brisket
|Cup Smoked Brisket Chili
|$6.00
Smoked Brisket