Brisket in Peekskill

Go
Peekskill restaurants
Toast

Peekskill restaurants that serve brisket

NY Firehouse Grille

63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Brisket Sand$15.00
Smoked and slow roasted until tender, piled high on a toasted roll with au jus on the side.
Beef Brisket Ent$19.00
Served with coleslaw and french fries.
Brisket Tacos$16.00
Pulled brisket finished in pomegranate juice with pickled red onion, queso fresco and sriracha with a hint of lime and topped with cilantro.
Birdsall House

970 Main St, Peekskill

Avg 4.2 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Smoked Brisket Chili$12.00
Smoked Brisket
Cup Smoked Brisket Chili$6.00
Smoked Brisket
Peekskill SmokeHouse

15 N. Division Street, Peekskill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Taco$11.50
Brisket$33.00
Smoked Brisket
Brisket Sandwich$19.00
