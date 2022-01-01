Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Peekskill

Peekskill restaurants
Peekskill restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

FRENCH FRIES

NY Firehouse Grille

63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Tacos$16.00
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, ketchup, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and topped with relish. Served with fries on the side.
Kids Cheeseburger Slider$7.00
Cheeseburger Fries$12.00
French fries topped with sautéed chop meat, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, diced dill pickle, red onion, diced tomato and secret sauce.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Birdsall House

970 Main St, Peekskill

Avg 4.2 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
