Cheeseburgers in Peekskill
Peekskill restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about NY Firehouse Grille
FRENCH FRIES
NY Firehouse Grille
63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill
|Cheeseburger Tacos
|$16.00
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, ketchup, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and topped with relish. Served with fries on the side.
|Kids Cheeseburger Slider
|$7.00
|Cheeseburger Fries
|$12.00
French fries topped with sautéed chop meat, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, diced dill pickle, red onion, diced tomato and secret sauce.