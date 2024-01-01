Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken curry in
Peekskill
/
Peekskill
/
Chicken Curry
Peekskill restaurants that serve chicken curry
Slainte Peekskill
21 South Division Street, Peekskill
No reviews yet
Irish Chicken Curry
$18.00
More about Slainte Peekskill
Thaimeless Thai
15 N. Division Street, Peekskill
No reviews yet
Green Curry with Chicken
$19.00
Green Curry with Chicken. Served Jasmine Rice or Brown Rice.
More about Thaimeless Thai
Browse other tasty dishes in Peekskill
Pies
Caesar Salad
Curry
Mac And Cheese
Curry Chicken
Fish And Chips
Chicken Tenders
Chili
More near Peekskill to explore
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Monroe
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2476 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(124 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(178 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(775 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(500 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(394 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(294 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston