Mac and cheese in Peekskill

Peekskill restaurants
Peekskill restaurants that serve mac and cheese

FRENCH FRIES

NY Firehouse Grille

63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
Takeout
CBR Mac and Cheese$16.00
Yeah, we went there. Creamy and cheesy pasta tossed with grilled chicken, bacon bits and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about NY Firehouse Grille
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Birdsall House

970 Main St, Peekskill

Avg 4.2 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Mac n cheese$15.00
Fontina, Cheddar, Orechiette, Apple-wood Smoke Bacon Bits
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
More about Birdsall House
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Gleason's

911 South st, Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Cheddar and fontina, toasted bread crumbs
More about Gleason's
Peekskill SmokeHouse

15 N. Division Street, Peekskill

No reviews yet
Takeout
SmokeHouse Mac and Cheese$7.50
Mac & Cheese$4.50
More about Peekskill SmokeHouse

