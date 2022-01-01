Mac and cheese in Peekskill
Peekskill restaurants that serve mac and cheese
FRENCH FRIES
NY Firehouse Grille
63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill
|CBR Mac and Cheese
|$16.00
Yeah, we went there. Creamy and cheesy pasta tossed with grilled chicken, bacon bits and drizzled with ranch dressing.
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Birdsall House
970 Main St, Peekskill
|Mac n cheese
|$15.00
Fontina, Cheddar, Orechiette, Apple-wood Smoke Bacon Bits
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Gleason's
911 South st, Peekskill
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Cheddar and fontina, toasted bread crumbs