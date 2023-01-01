Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Peekskill

Peekskill restaurants
Peekskill restaurants that serve pork chops

Birdsall House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Birdsall House

970 Main St, Peekskill

Avg 4.2 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$20.00
More about Birdsall House
Item pic

 

Rocco's Downtown

23 South Division Street, Peekskill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chops Marsala$48.00
king trumpet mushrooms, local mushroom mix, braised cippolini. Serves 2-3.
More about Rocco's Downtown

