Sliders in Peekskill

Go
Peekskill restaurants
Toast

Peekskill restaurants that serve sliders

Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

NY Firehouse Grille

63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders$12.00
More about NY Firehouse Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Peekskill

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Peekskill to explore

Mount Kisco

No reviews yet

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston