Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Peekskill

Go
Peekskill restaurants
Toast

Peekskill restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

NY Firehouse Grille - 63 Welcher Ave

63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about NY Firehouse Grille - 63 Welcher Ave
Peekskill Brewery image

 

Peekskill Brewery - 47 s Water st

47 s Water st, Peekskill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
More about Peekskill Brewery - 47 s Water st

Browse other tasty dishes in Peekskill

Chicken Parmesan

Fish And Chips

Pies

Burritos

Pork Chops

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Peekskill to explore

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston