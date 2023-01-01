Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Peekskill
/
Peekskill
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Peekskill restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
FRENCH FRIES
NY Firehouse Grille - 63 Welcher Ave
63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill
Avg 4
(184 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
More about NY Firehouse Grille - 63 Welcher Ave
Peekskill Brewery - 47 s Water st
47 s Water st, Peekskill
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.95
More about Peekskill Brewery - 47 s Water st
Browse other tasty dishes in Peekskill
Chicken Parmesan
Fish And Chips
Pies
Burritos
Pork Chops
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
Chicken Pizza
More near Peekskill to explore
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Monroe
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(122 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(644 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston