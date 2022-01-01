Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Peekskill

Peekskill restaurants
Peekskill restaurants that serve tacos

NY Firehouse Grille

63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Teriyaki marinated jerk shrimp with mango salsa, purple cabbage and piña colada crema.
Cheeseburger Tacos$16.00
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, ketchup, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and topped with relish. Served with fries on the side.
Tacos Supreme$16.00
Cheesy soft tacos wrapped around hard shell tacos stuffed with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about NY Firehouse Grille
Main pic

 

Peekskill SmokeHouse

15 N. Division Street, Peekskill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Taco$11.50
More about Peekskill SmokeHouse

