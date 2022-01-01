Tacos in Peekskill
Peekskill restaurants that serve tacos
NY Firehouse Grille
63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Teriyaki marinated jerk shrimp with mango salsa, purple cabbage and piña colada crema.
|Cheeseburger Tacos
|$16.00
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, ketchup, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and topped with relish. Served with fries on the side.
|Tacos Supreme
|$16.00
Cheesy soft tacos wrapped around hard shell tacos stuffed with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.