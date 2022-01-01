Go
Toast

Peel Pizza Company

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

13 Depot Ct • $$

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13 Depot Ct

Cohasset MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seabird Coffee - Cohasset, MA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Blue Oar, Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Located on Depot Court in the heart of Cohasset Village, The Blue Oar is a casual neighborhood kitchen and bar. Here you can enjoy modern American fare along with your favorite beverage.
Our menu features every day comfort favorites along with some feel good plates for when you are in a healthier mood. All prepared fresh daily. Here you will find a variety of beers on tap, carefully prepared cocktails and a variety of good wines.

The Fresh Feast

No reviews yet

Our focus at The Fresh Feast is to create a variety of foods from scratch using natural and local ingredients. Whether it be Catering, Prepared Foods, or Sandwiches - we've got you covered! Come by or give us a call, we are sure to have a meal solution that will satisfy you and your family!

The Red Lion Tavern

No reviews yet

Located at Cohasset's historic Red Lion Inn, The Red Lion Tavern is the cozy home of elevated New England cuisine.
Hours:
Wednesday to Sunday | 5 pm to 10 pm
Join us for indoor dining to enjoy our new menu this fall.
Our Kitchen:
Executive Chef Richmond Edes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston