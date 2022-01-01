Go
Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

104 South Cherry Street

Popular Items

Side House Salad$10.00
Mixed green, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza$19.00
Maple bourbon pork, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, maple bourbon glaze.
6 Wings$12.00
Our traditional bone in wings, wood fired, and tossed in your choice of sauce.
Prosciutto Involtini$16.00
Our famous involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella and basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil.
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.00
a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce
12 Wings$24.00
Our traditional bone in wings, wood fired, and tossed in your choice of sauce.
Location

O'Fallon IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Shooter's Bar and BBQ

Hi-Pointe (O'Fallon, IL)

Voted Best Burger in the World! We are a fast casual dining restaurant. Our menu consists of Dope variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and shakes served to order!

Sugarfire Smokehouse

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

bb.q Chicken

