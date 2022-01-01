Go
Peel Wood Fired Pizza

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

208 South Meramec Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$16.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Italian Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Sausage Pizza$16.00
Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Formaggio Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh oregano.
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Kale, parmesan cheese, multigrain croutons, lemon caeser dressing.
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
6 Wings$12.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
K-Cheese Pizza$6.00
Additional toppings are 75 cents, or half the Build Your Own price. Premium toppings may be more than 75 cents.
Apple Gorgonzola Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, granny smith apples, Gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, maple cider vinaigrette
12 Wings$24.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

208 South Meramec Avenue

Clayton MO

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
