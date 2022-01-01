Go
Toast

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

PIZZA

921 South Arbor Vitae • $$

Avg 4.7 (1543 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Pizza*$17.00
Wood fired chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, finished with ranch and celery.
K-Macaroni & Cheese$6.00
our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired
Italian Beef Sandwich$15.00
Seasoned slow cooked beef in au jus, with house made giardiniera served on a hoagie
Trio Pizza*$18.00
Coppa ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Chicken Gorgonzola Pizza*$18.00
baby spinach, gorgonzola, red onions, and wood fired chicken on sun-dried tomato pesto and parmesan cream mix
Prosciutto Involtini*$15.00
our famous involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella and basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil
K-Cheese Pizza$6.00
a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

921 South Arbor Vitae

Edwardsville IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peel Edwardsville

No reviews yet

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

Sacred Grounds

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria Z

No reviews yet

Thanks for stopping in! Like our food? Let us know! Head to Facebook and leave a review

Cleveland Heath

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston