Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!
PIZZA
921 South Arbor Vitae • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
921 South Arbor Vitae
Edwardsville IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Peel Edwardsville
Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!
Sacred Grounds
Come in and enjoy!
Taqueria Z
Thanks for stopping in! Like our food? Let us know! Head to Facebook and leave a review
Cleveland Heath
Come in and enjoy!