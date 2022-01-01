Peerless Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL
265 4th Street • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
265 4th Street
Ashland OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burrito Republic
Grab and go burritos and bowls. Healthful, scratch goods for folks on the go.
missyoon
Come in and enjoy!
Pangea
Inspired food made from scratch, utilizing seasonally regional and organic produce, hormone-free and humanely raised meats, and exotic global ingredients
Harvey's Place
Open Tuesday-Saturday from 4:30-8:30 pm for take out or dine in!