Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Peet's
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
3845 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Stafford, VA 22554
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
3845 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford VA 22554
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Globe & Laurel Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!