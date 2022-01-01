Peggy Kinnanes Irish Restaurant & Pub
Come in and enjoy your dining experience in our authentic Irish Pub. Everything is straight from Ireland and our food is top notch!
8 N Vail Ave
Location
Arlington Height IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
