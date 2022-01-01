Go
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Peggy Sue's Market, Inc.

Peggy Sue's Market, Inc.

Come in and enjoy!

3411 Asbury Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Dozen Hawaiian Rolls$3.00
Chopped Brisket
Baked Potato Salad$7.00
See full menu

Location

3411 Asbury Ave

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy best fresh Burgers, Jumbo wings, Seafood, Chicken, Salads and more!!!

Shug's After Hours

No reviews yet

Our after hours ghost kitchen incubator 👻

The People's Last Stand

No reviews yet

During this time of crisis and social distancing, we are switching to pick up and local delivery (2 mile radius) only.
We are still offering our full cocktail menu as well as larger 1L and .75L bottles to get you and those sharing your quarantine through these tough times.

Urban Taco Dallas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston