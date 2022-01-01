Go
Peg's Place Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

4046 Lake Shore Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Wings Single$15.99
Hot, Medium, Mild, Honey Mustard or BBQ. Extra Celery/Bleu Cheese . . . .75
1/2 Fish Fry$14.99
Fishermans Platter$17.99
Lunch Box$10.49
Steak Hoagie (1/2)$7.99
Fish Fry$16.99
Filet of fish prepared battered or broiled, served w/fresh tartar sauce & lemon.
Shrimp All You can Eat$19.99
Butterfly Shrimp Dinner$16.99
Lightly breaded & deep fried to golden brown, served w/fresh cocktail sauce & lemon.
Steak Sub (1/2)$6.89
Turkey Sub (1/2)$6.29
Location

4046 Lake Shore Road

Hamburg NY

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
