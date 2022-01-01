Go
Pekadill's

Online orders will be available for pick-up at the scheduled time on the front steps!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

503 S Mears Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (1658 reviews)

Popular Items

#17 Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise.
Oriental Chicken Salad$13.95
Chicken breast on mixed greens, shredded cabbage, chopped carrots, toasted almonds, fried wonton strips, and our homemade oriental dressing.
4 inch Special$13.45
Fountain Beverage$2.25
8" French Dip$12.95
Hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese on white French loaf with au jus.
4" #2 Turkey
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Extra Side$1.25
Fountain beverage$2.25
Whole #27 Turkey Club Wrap$12.95
Turkey and bacon with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a white wrap.
8" #2 Turkey
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

503 S Mears Ave

Whitehall MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
