Pekin restaurants you'll love

Pekin restaurants
  • Pekin

Pekin's top cuisines

Bakeries
Bakeries
Bagels
Bagels
Must-try Pekin restaurants

Maquet's Rail House image

GRILL

Maquet's Rail House

221 Court St, Pekin

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings - Boneless$10.99
Approximately 1 pound of our fresh hand-cut boneless chicken breast, hand battered and deep fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce (cannot toss in more than one sauce)
Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99
Grilled chicken, white American, bacon and ranch dressing. Also available as a wrap. Sub fried chicken for $1
Smokehouse Wrap$10.49
One of our most popular items. Chicken or beef, pepperjack cheease, BBQ sauce, haystack onion, bacon.
More about Maquet's Rail House
tadoughs image

 

tadoughs

815 North 8th Street, Pekin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8s
Iced Rings
Twists
More about tadoughs
Ernies family restaurant image

 

Ernies family restaurant

613 derby st, pekin

No reviews yet
More about Ernies family restaurant
