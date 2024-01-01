Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Pekin

Pekin restaurants
Pekin restaurants that serve tacos

GRILL

Maquet's Rail House

221 Court St, Pekin

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$8.99
Flour tortilla only, served with tortilla chips. Choice of chicken, beer or chorizo.
Fish Tacos$12.99
Choice of grilled or fried fish (cod), topped with cotija cheese, cilantro/lime/ cabbage mix
Taco Salad$10.99
Iceberg, black olives, green onion, shredded Jack cheese, diced tomato, sour cream. Served with fresh fried flour tortilla chips. Salsa & sour cream available on request.
Whiskey Taco - 507 Court St

507 Court St, Pekin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Tuesday$13.00
Peoria

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
