Peking Chinese Restaurant

Come in and enjoy fresh, made-to-order Hunan/Szechuan/Cantonese style food!

1013 Superior Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (611 reviews)

Popular Items

General Tso's Chicken$12.45
Lightly breaded chicken stir fried in a slightly tangy red sauce
Crab Rangoon$5.25
6 pieces
Sesame Chicken$12.45
Lightly breaded chicken stir fried in a slightly tangy red sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds
Egg Drop Soup$1.25
Egg Roll (Pork)$1.20
Contains peanut butter
Sweet & Sour Chicken$8.25
St. Dumplings$7.50
6 pieces
Spring Roll (Veggie)$1.30
(1/2) Crab Rangoon$2.70
3 pieces
Egg Roll (Beef)$1.20
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1013 Superior Ave

Tomah WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

