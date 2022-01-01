Go
Pecking House is a pun on a longstanding Chinese dining institution in Fresh Meadows, NY called Peking House. The restaurant was forced to close during the COVID pandemic and is now being relaunched as a takeout/delivery only operation selling hot chili fried chicken dinners under the leadership of a fine dining chef.
Naked Fried Chicken Meal$35.00
3 Pieces of Fried Chicken dusted with white pepper and five spice, 1 Kabocha squash with caramelized onions, bacon crumble and candied pepitas, 1 Roasted brussels sprouts with garlic aioli, fermented black bean and Calabrian chilis, 1 Butter Bean Salad with Sesame and Cilantro
Orange Pepper Wet Wings$12.00
Crispy chicken wings with citrus butter sauce and hot paprika
Salt & Pepper Duck Drummettes$18.00
Confit duck drumsticks, pan seared and topped with pickled jalepenos, fried garlic and cilantro
Chicken Sandwich #14$14.00
Buttermilk-brined chicken breast, fried crispy, glazed with dark soy caramel, served on a brioche bun with pineapple jam and charred cabbage
Peanut Butter Pudding with Chocolate Ganache$6.00
Peanut butter pudding with candied nuts, cacao nibs, kettle corn
Chili Fried Cauliflower Meal$28.00
3 Pieces of Fried Cauliflower brushed with Pecking House's Signature Tianjin Chili and Szechuan Peppercorn Chili Sauce, 1 Kabocha squash with caramelized onions, and candied pepitas, 1 Roasted brussels sprouts with garlic aioli, fermented black bean and Calabrian chilis, 1 Butter Bean Salad with Sesame and Cilantro
PH Bone Broth (quart)$7.00
Side - Heirloom Bean Salad (pint)$8.00
Pint of our popular Heirloom Bean Salad with Cilantro and Sesame
Chili Fried Chicken Meal$35.00
3 Pieces of Fried Chicken brushed with Pecking House's Signature Tianjin Chili and Szechuan Peppercorn Chili Sauce, 1 Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Almonds, Bacon, Cilantro, 1 Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Garlic Aioli, Fermented Black Bean and Calabrian chilis, 1 Butter Bean Salad with Sesame and Cilantro
Dirty Fried Rice with Poblano Peppers$5.00
274 Hall St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
