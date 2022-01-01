Go
The original Peking Pavilion Restaurant was established in 1975 in Richmond, Virginia. It was a highly successful, cutting edge dining spot that operated through 1983, when founders Mike and Corrina Kuo relocated to New Jersey. Equipped with 10 years of experience, they were determined to take Peking Pavilion to the highest level of food preparation and quality service. The Kuos reopened the restaurant in Monmouth County where the management team of Peking Pavilion continues to offer the finest gourmet Chinese food with international appeal. The popularity and acclaim of Peking Pavilion has been shown through our growing number of discerning patrons as well as by rave reviews from The New York Times, Zagat, and many other publications. But our most important “critics” are our loyal customers that continue to dine with us daily.Our elegant, yet relaxed atmosphere makes Peking Pavilion the perfect place for business meetings, family gatherings or a casual evening out with friends.

SEAFOOD

110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township • $$$

Avg 3.8 (433 reviews)

Popular Items

Chung King Beef$30.95
Wok-seared chunk of filet mignon and mushrooms on a bed of fresh-market spinach.
Filet Mignon Egg Roll$6.95
Wonton Soup$5.95
Peking Fried Rice$15.95
Fried rice with a combination of shrimp, pork, chicken, and fresh vegetables.
Sesame Chicken$20.95
White meat chicken quick-fried then glazed with a sweet and tangy sauce.
Chicken Imperial$20.95
The secret recipe stolen by General Tao.
Chicken with Broccoli$18.95
Touted as "The best Chicken with Broccoli ever" by critics and guests alike.
Fried Rice$15.95
Pork Dumplings$13.95
Lo Mein$15.95
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township

Manalapan NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
