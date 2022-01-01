The original Peking Pavilion Restaurant was established in 1975 in Richmond, Virginia. It was a highly successful, cutting edge dining spot that operated through 1983, when founders Mike and Corrina Kuo relocated to New Jersey. Equipped with 10 years of experience, they were determined to take Peking Pavilion to the highest level of food preparation and quality service. The Kuos reopened the restaurant in Monmouth County where the management team of Peking Pavilion continues to offer the finest gourmet Chinese food with international appeal. The popularity and acclaim of Peking Pavilion has been shown through our growing number of discerning patrons as well as by rave reviews from The New York Times, Zagat, and many other publications. But our most important “critics” are our loyal customers that continue to dine with us daily.Our elegant, yet relaxed atmosphere makes Peking Pavilion the perfect place for business meetings, family gatherings or a casual evening out with friends.



SEAFOOD

110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township • $$$