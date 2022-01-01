Peking Chinese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy fresh, made-to-order Hunan/Szechuan/Cantonese style food!
1013 Superior Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1013 Superior Ave
Tomah WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
