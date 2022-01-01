Pelham restaurants you'll love
Creekside BBQ - Pelham - 1020 Oak Mountain Park Rd
1020 Oak Mountain Park Rd, Pelham
|Popular items
|Smash Burger Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled Martin's potato bun, (2) 3.3oz ground beef patties, 2 slices American cheese, 3 wickles, and Dijonaise sauce.
|Pork plate
|$15.00
served with 1 Choice of Meat: Pulled or Slice Pork, and (2) Sides .
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled Martin's potato bun, with 4 ounce pulled chicken, severed with a side of White sauce.
Half Shell Oyster House - Pelham
2408 Pelham Parkway, Pelham
Edgar's Bakery - Commissary
499 Southgate Drive, Pelham