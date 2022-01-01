Cinnamon rolls in Pelham
Pelham restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Half Shell Oyster House Pelham
2408 Pelham Parkway, Pelham
|Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Homemade bread pudding made with cinnamon rolls, dried cranberries, and pecans. Topped with a homemade spiced rum sauce
Edgar's Bakery - Pelham
499 Southgate Drive, Pelham
|Cinnamon Rolls Gift Box
|$25.00
Back by popular demand!
A pan of 7 of our classic, scratch made signature cinnamon rolls in an oven ready pan.
Includes directions to heat and serve.
Gift packaged in a giftable/shippable decorative holiday box! **Box design varies depending on stock**
|Cinnamon Roll Tin
|$15.00
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.75