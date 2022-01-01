Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Pelham

Pelham restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Half Shell Oyster House Pelham

2408 Pelham Parkway, Pelham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$6.00
Homemade bread pudding made with cinnamon rolls, dried cranberries, and pecans. Topped with a homemade spiced rum sauce
More about Half Shell Oyster House Pelham
Item pic

 

Edgar's Bakery - Pelham

499 Southgate Drive, Pelham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Rolls Gift Box$25.00
Back by popular demand!
A pan of 7 of our classic, scratch made signature cinnamon rolls in an oven ready pan.
Includes directions to heat and serve.
Gift packaged in a giftable/shippable decorative holiday box! **Box design varies depending on stock**
Cinnamon Roll Tin$15.00
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
More about Edgar's Bakery - Pelham

