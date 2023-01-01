Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pelham restaurants you'll love

Pelham restaurants
  • Pelham

Must-try Pelham restaurants

Fratelli's Pizza - Thomasville - 60 Constitution Avenue

60 Constitution Avenue, Thomasville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Salad$5.75
Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Mozzarella cheese, Dressing on the side. Choose Ranch, Creamy Italian, or Balsamic Vinaigrette
Whole Sicilian$17.00
16 inch Sicilian Style Thick Crust Pizza topped any way you want it. Cut in 8 triangles or 9 squares.
Cheese Calzone$7.65
We stretch half of a Medium dough over your favorite toppings with our delicious ricotta cheese mix and a handful of mozzarella cheese. Served with side of pizza sauce
Chuy's Grill & Bar

125 Mathewson Ave SW, Pelham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Asada$9.99
A bed of rice topped with your choice of steak or chicken smothered in cheese dip.
Pelham Special$15.99
Pelham delicacy. Bed of rice topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, and onions topped with cheese dip.
Trio Dip$12.50
Large bowl of cheese dip filled with steak, chicken and shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and pico de gallo.
Fratelli's Pizza - Pelham - 2179 US-19

2179 US-19, Pelham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
