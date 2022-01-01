Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Pelham
/
Pelham
/
Calamari
Pelham restaurants that serve calamari
The Rail House 10803
65 First St., Pelham
No reviews yet
Calamari
$16.00
Salt and pepper batter, jalapeno aioli and marinara sauce
More about The Rail House 10803
Edo Pelham Manor
4787 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$9.00
More about Edo Pelham Manor
