Calamari in Pelham

Pelham restaurants
Pelham restaurants that serve calamari

The Rail House 10803 image

 

The Rail House 10803

65 First St., Pelham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$16.00
Salt and pepper batter, jalapeno aioli and marinara sauce
More about The Rail House 10803
Consumer pic

 

Edo Pelham Manor

4787 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$9.00
More about Edo Pelham Manor

