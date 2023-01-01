Fajitas in Pelham
Pelham restaurants that serve fajitas
More about The Rail House 10803
The Rail House 10803
65 First St., Pelham
|Sizzling Skillet Chicken Fajitas
|$28.00
Boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked whole and sliced with sliced onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortilla, rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
*add steak or shrimp $6
More about Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave
145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont
|Mixed Fajitas
|$23.00
|Vegetable Fajitas
|$17.00
sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, and cheese.
served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce (all on the side)
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$23.00