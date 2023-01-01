Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Pelham

Go
Pelham restaurants
Toast

Pelham restaurants that serve fajitas

The Rail House 10803 image

 

The Rail House 10803

65 First St., Pelham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzling Skillet Chicken Fajitas$28.00
Boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked whole and sliced with sliced onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortilla, rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
*add steak or shrimp $6
More about The Rail House 10803
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont image

 

Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave

145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont

Avg 3.6 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Fajitas$23.00
Vegetable Fajitas$17.00
sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, and cheese.
served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce (all on the side)
Shrimp Fajitas$23.00
More about Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Pelham

Calamari

Lobsters

Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

Steak Tacos

Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Dumplings

Map

More near Pelham to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2137 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (178 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston