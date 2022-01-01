Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Pelham

Pelham restaurants
Pelham restaurants that serve filet mignon

Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont image

 

Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave

145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont

Avg 3.6 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Puntas de Filet Mignon$29.00
tips of filet mignon in a spicy chipotle tomato sauce. served with Mexican rice, beans, and corn tortillas
More about Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave
Consumer pic

 

Edo Pelham Manor

4787 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
OKO Filet Mignon$16.25
Edo chicken and beef broth soup or house salad . vegetables and noodles.
Hibachi Filet Mignon$25.50
Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,
More about Edo Pelham Manor

