Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Pelham
/
Pelham
/
Grilled Chicken
Pelham restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave
145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont
Avg 3.6
(431 reviews)
Kids Grilled Chicken
$11.00
More about Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave
Pizza Fenice
304 Fifth Ave, Pelham
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken with Spinach Sandwich
$13.00
More about Pizza Fenice
Browse other tasty dishes in Pelham
Chicken Tenders
Steak Tacos
Tacos
Dumplings
Salmon
Nachos
Mozzarella Sticks
Calamari
More near Pelham to explore
Bronx
Avg 4.3
(84 restaurants)
Yonkers
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2000 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(305 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(599 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston