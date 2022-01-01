Lobsters in Pelham
Pelham restaurants that serve lobsters
More about The Rail House 10803
The Rail House 10803
65 First St., Pelham
|Lobster Roll Sliders
|$22.00
New England lobster meat, old bay herb mayo, celery, Martin's potato rolls
More about Edo Pelham Manor
Edo Pelham Manor
4787 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor
|Steak & Lobster
|$38.00
Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,
|Lobster & Scallops
|$34.00
Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,
|Salmon & Lobster
|$36.50
Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,